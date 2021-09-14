Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 160,567 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1,660.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,567 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

