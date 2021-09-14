Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,720 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Brinker International worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 35,958.7% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 59.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 427,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $5,097,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Barclays cut their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

