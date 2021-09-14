Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 109,240 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 109,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

