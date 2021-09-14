Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 67,250 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,250 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 10.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

