Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,892 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.5% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $432.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.15 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.38.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

