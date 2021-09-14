Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,338,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,938,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

