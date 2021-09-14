Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$17.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.39.

A number of research firms have commented on EFN. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$96,489.40.

TSE EFN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.47 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.04.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.