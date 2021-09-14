Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.21. The stock had a trading volume of 58,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,147. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

