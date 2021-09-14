Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Trading 8.6% Higher

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.76. 1,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 253,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.74). On average, research analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

