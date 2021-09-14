Ellaism (ELLA) Market Cap Achieves $44,376.62

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $44,376.62 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.48 or 0.07189882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00121639 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

