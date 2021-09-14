Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMLAF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

EMLAF stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Empire has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

