Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,322.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 231.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,206.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,285.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

