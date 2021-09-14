Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 57,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $793.07 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

