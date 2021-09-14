Empirical Finance LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 184,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

