Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUDE. One One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 1,581.6% during the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 762,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,961,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000.

Get Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF alerts:

BATS DUDE opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.