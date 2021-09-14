Empirical Finance LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $261.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

