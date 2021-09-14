Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$49.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.58.

EDV opened at C$30.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.87. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

