Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 1,114.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

ELEZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

ELEZF stock remained flat at $$22.01 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. Endesa has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

