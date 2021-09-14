Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.53 ($11.21).

ENEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

