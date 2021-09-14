Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.03

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 452957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 235,943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

