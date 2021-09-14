Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

ENGH opened at C$60.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.30. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of C$48.87 and a 12-month high of C$76.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.