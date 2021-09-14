Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$69.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENGH. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$60.89 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$48.87 and a 12 month high of C$76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.30. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

