Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. 3,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

