Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, started coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Engie stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,805. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Engie has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

