Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,333 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 65,435 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,134,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

