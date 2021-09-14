Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,062,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 11,406 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,895 shares of company stock worth $8,746,691. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

