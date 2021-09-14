Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 172.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.62. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $69.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

