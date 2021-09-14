Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,320 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

