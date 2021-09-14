Ethic Inc. Acquires 8,193 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

