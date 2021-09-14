Ethic Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

