Ethic Inc. Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

STT stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

