Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Boosted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $104.30 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.