Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0166 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $166.82 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,402,004 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

