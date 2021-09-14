Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

