Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.