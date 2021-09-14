EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EVRAZ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.03%.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

