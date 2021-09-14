Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Neutral

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 287,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,709. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

