Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Exelon traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 6463490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

