Fear NFTs Market Cap Reaches $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00120263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00169131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.95 or 0.99659939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.54 or 0.07029873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00879991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

