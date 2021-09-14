FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.52.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.10. 20,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.27 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

