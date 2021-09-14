FedEx (FDX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $230.27 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.68 and its 200 day moving average is $285.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.52.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

