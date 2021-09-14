Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.93.

FIS opened at $124.63 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

