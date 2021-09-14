Financial Contrast: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Asana alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asana and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 4 9 0 2.57 Check Point Software Technologies 3 6 4 0 2.08

Asana presently has a consensus target price of $65.79, suggesting a potential downside of 35.15%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $135.64, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than Asana.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -89.91% -288.11% -28.47% Check Point Software Technologies 39.90% 25.58% 15.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asana and Check Point Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $227.00 million 82.19 -$211.71 million ($1.48) -68.55 Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 7.85 $846.60 million $6.07 19.48

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Asana on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.