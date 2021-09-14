Financial Contrast: AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

AzurRx BioPharma has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma N/A -482.96% -258.47% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -23.36% -21.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AzurRx BioPharma and Enlivex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 594.44%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.24%. Given AzurRx BioPharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AzurRx BioPharma is more favorable than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Enlivex Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma N/A N/A -$32.67 million ($1.15) -3.96 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.82 million ($0.90) -12.63

Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AzurRx BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product programs include MS1819, FW-1022: COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-420: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

