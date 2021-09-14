Financial Review: Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) & ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ACM Research alerts:

This table compares ACM Research and Katy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $156.62 million 11.74 $18.78 million $1.12 92.85 Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of ACM Research shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACM Research and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research 15.30% 11.62% 6.86% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ACM Research and Katy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 1 2 0 2.67 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACM Research currently has a consensus price target of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.63%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Summary

ACM Research beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield. The company tools can be used in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips including dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, and 3D NAND-flash memory chips. The company was founded by David H. Wang and Hui Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.