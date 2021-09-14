Financial Survey: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) vs. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exelixis and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 2 7 0 2.78 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Exelixis currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.39%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.74%. Given Exelixis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 6.42 $111.78 million $0.35 57.51 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 8.13% 4.89% 4.27% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exelixis beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

