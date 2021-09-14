First Bank & Trust Acquires 313 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

