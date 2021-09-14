First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cabot were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 432,067 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth $2,249,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 53.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 28.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

CBT opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

