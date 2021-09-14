First Bank & Trust Grows Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLI opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.