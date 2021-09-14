First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $376.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

